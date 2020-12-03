Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 71,209 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 91.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,209 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,365,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,090,983,000 after buying an additional 3,285,330 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 12,898,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,669,000 after buying an additional 341,773 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,894,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,094,000 after purchasing an additional 83,026 shares during the period. Independent Franchise Partners LLP increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 47.4% in the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 7,135,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,843 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,365,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,989,000 after purchasing an additional 103,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $78.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $121.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.36. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.01 and a fifty-two week high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.24% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Bank of America increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Argus lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.55.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

