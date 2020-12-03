Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Reduces Stock Position in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its position in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) by 76.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 23,900 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Noah were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Noah by 66.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 966 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Noah in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Noah by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Noah in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Noah during the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 53.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Noah stock opened at $32.05 on Thursday. Noah Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $40.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.36.

Noah announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, November 30th that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the asset manager to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Noah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 29th.

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Financial Service.

