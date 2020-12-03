Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Raises Position in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 39.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in World Fuel Services were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in World Fuel Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in World Fuel Services by 334.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in World Fuel Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in World Fuel Services by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in World Fuel Services by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 6,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get World Fuel Services alerts:

In related news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $701,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,143.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 1,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $45,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,515 shares of company stock worth $835,700. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of World Fuel Services stock opened at $29.01 on Thursday. World Fuel Services Co. has a 52 week low of $18.36 and a 52 week high of $44.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 0.68%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. World Fuel Services’s payout ratio is 14.34%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

About World Fuel Services

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for World Fuel Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Fuel Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.