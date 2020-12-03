Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases 2,000 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 8.8% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 15,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 30.3% during the third quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 94,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after buying an additional 21,991 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,268,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Finally, Bislett Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 11.1% during the third quarter. Bislett Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,951,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder John C. Malone sold 349,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.12, for a total transaction of $13,675,726.08. Also, major shareholder John C. Malone sold 65,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total value of $2,737,621.20.

LSXMA stock opened at $41.27 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $22.54 and a 1-year high of $51.11. The stock has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.32 and a beta of 1.21.

LSXMA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, CSFB raised The Liberty SiriusXM Group to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Liberty SiriusXM Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

