Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases 17,224 Shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 4,327.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,224 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Editas Medicine were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Editas Medicine by 41.4% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,670,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124,278 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 22.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,760,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,395,000 after buying an additional 1,048,440 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the second quarter worth $17,748,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 10.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,498,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,282,000 after buying an additional 510,595 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 18.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,704,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,413,000 after buying an additional 267,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Editas Medicine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.29.

In related news, EVP Charles Albright sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.39, for a total value of $94,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $788,987.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EDIT opened at $31.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.14 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.01. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.01 and a twelve month high of $39.96.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.78. The company had revenue of $62.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 99.62% and a negative return on equity of 26.74%. Editas Medicine’s revenue was up 1532.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.66) EPS. Analysts predict that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. The company develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology, which includes CRISPR/Cas9, CRISPR/Cas12a, and engineered forms of both of these CRISPR systems to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

