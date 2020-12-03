Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Makes New Investment in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SMTC. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Semtech by 1,538.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 815,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,581,000 after acquiring an additional 765,626 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in shares of Semtech in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,569,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Semtech in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,868,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Semtech by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,568,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,915,000 after purchasing an additional 104,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Semtech by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 285,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,120,000 after purchasing an additional 102,794 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SMTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Semtech from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Semtech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Semtech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Semtech from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.31.

SMTC opened at $67.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.23. Semtech Co. has a 1-year low of $26.03 and a 1-year high of $70.07. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.41, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.66.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Semtech had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $154.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.85, for a total value of $223,400.00. Also, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total transaction of $166,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,670,595.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, communications, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

