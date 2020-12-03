Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Lowers Stock Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 72.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,385 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 6.3% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 9,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 32.2% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 16,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 4,114 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 4.4% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 62,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 29.8% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 41,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,949,000 after buying an additional 9,481 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.2% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. 83.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ATO stock opened at $96.19 on Thursday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $77.92 and a 12 month high of $121.08. The stock has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.90.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $474.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.98 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 21.32%. Atmos Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This is a positive change from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

ATO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.81.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

