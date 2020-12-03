Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Invests $411,000 in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSTK. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Shutterstock by 316.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 24,984 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in Shutterstock by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 72,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 18,838 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Shutterstock by 168.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 54,255 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Shutterstock by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Shutterstock by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 9,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the period. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Shutterstock news, Director Jonathan Oringer sold 17,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $957,374.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,843,436 shares in the company, valued at $737,855,138.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 46.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SSTK. Zacks Investment Research cut Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Truist raised their price objective on Shutterstock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Bank of America began coverage on Shutterstock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on Shutterstock from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Shutterstock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.57.

Shares of NYSE:SSTK opened at $72.57 on Thursday. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.76 and a 1 year high of $73.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.12.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.51. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $165.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.82 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.89%.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

