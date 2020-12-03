Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $439,000 Stake in CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) by 4,323.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,574 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,448 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in CONMED were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in CONMED by 139.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,142,653 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $82,260,000 after acquiring an additional 665,606 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CONMED in the 2nd quarter valued at $23,569,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in CONMED by 195.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 334,769 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,336,000 after buying an additional 221,493 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CONMED in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,643,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in CONMED by 101.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 263,884 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $20,760,000 after buying an additional 132,587 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.33.

In other news, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 2,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total transaction of $264,764.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 240,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,301,375.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Peter K. Shagory sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total transaction of $360,696.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,518.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,186 shares of company stock worth $4,605,520. 4.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CONMED stock opened at $99.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 104.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.08 and its 200-day moving average is $81.67. CONMED Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.66 and a fifty-two week high of $115.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.63. CONMED had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 11.18%. As a group, analysts expect that CONMED Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.30%.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

