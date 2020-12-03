Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $390,000 Stock Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 75.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,400 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Vistra were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 57.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Vistra by 51.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Vistra by 162.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Vistra by 63.6% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Vistra in the third quarter valued at $151,000. 93.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Curtis A. Morgan purchased 41,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.19 per share, for a total transaction of $748,991.44. Also, Director Scott B. Helm purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.19 per share, for a total transaction of $363,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 190,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,462,957.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VST shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Vistra from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Vistra from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Vistra from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vistra has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.57.

Shares of NYSE VST opened at $18.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.02. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $11.30 and a 1 year high of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter. Vistra had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 8.57%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through Retail, ERCOT, PJM, NY/NE, MISO, and Asset Closure segments. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States.

