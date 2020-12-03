Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Decreases Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 96.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 225,100 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,697,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,562,308,000 after purchasing an additional 10,213,027 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,548,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $658,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,373 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,726,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $163,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979,986 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 260.3% in the 2nd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 4,245,493 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,086,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067,298 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,143,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,230,000 after purchasing an additional 918,867 shares during the period. 55.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $41.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.24. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $62.48. The company has a market capitalization of $26.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.27.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($3.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($0.20). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 75.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -10.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Delta Air Lines from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.33.

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 13,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total value of $498,112.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,771,957.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total value of $4,480,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 303,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,876,651.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 255,487 shares of company stock valued at $9,077,952 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

