Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires Shares of 9,400 Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Donaldson by 10,388.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 30,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 30,541 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Donaldson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,857,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Donaldson by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 77,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after buying an additional 4,034 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Donaldson by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 41,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 11,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Donaldson by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 12,084 shares in the last quarter. 73.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 8,861 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total transaction of $425,062.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,387 shares in the company, valued at $1,841,424.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DCI opened at $53.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.83 and a 200 day moving average of $48.94. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.08 and a 52-week high of $58.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. Donaldson had a return on equity of 27.09% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $617.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Donaldson’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DCI shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet upgraded Donaldson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Donaldson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.80.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

