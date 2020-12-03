Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires Shares of 4,700 eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of eXp World by 13.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,618,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,639,000 after purchasing an additional 317,346 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eXp World in the 3rd quarter worth $21,983,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of eXp World by 13.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 381,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after acquiring an additional 43,847 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of eXp World by 12.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 156,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 17,329 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in eXp World by 51.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 150,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 50,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Get eXp World alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total value of $1,056,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,845,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $783,970,787.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.59, for a total value of $395,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,713,014 shares in the company, valued at $820,028,224.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 297,120 shares of company stock valued at $13,814,636. 40.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EXPI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. DA Davidson raised their target price on eXp World from $28.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of eXp World from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. eXp World has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.67.

EXPI opened at $53.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.63 and a beta of 3.52. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $6.51 and a one year high of $62.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.98.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. eXp World had a return on equity of 32.54% and a net margin of 1.66%. On average, analysts predict that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eXp World Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

Recommended Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI).

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.