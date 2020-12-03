Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires New Holdings in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 150,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.56% of Huttig Building Products at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Huttig Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of HBP stock opened at $3.74 on Thursday. Huttig Building Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.49 and a 1-year high of $3.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.52 and its 200 day moving average is $2.20. The company has a market cap of $100.57 million, a P/E ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Huttig Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes millwork, building materials, and wood products for new residential construction, home improvement, remodeling, and repair work in the United States. The company offers various millwork products, including exterior and interior doors, pre-hung and factory finished door units, windows, patio doors, mouldings, frames, stair parts, and columns under the Therma-Tru, Masonite, Woodgrain, HB&G, Simpson Door, Final Frame, BrasPine, Arauco, Windsor Windows, and Rogue Valley Door brands.

