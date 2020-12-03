Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Stock Holdings Lessened by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,815 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.25% of Sixth Street Specialty Lending worth $2,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 100.0% during the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 750,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,908,000 after buying an additional 375,000 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 423.7% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 400,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,899,000 after acquiring an additional 324,309 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 274.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 328,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,661,000 after acquiring an additional 241,067 shares in the last quarter. Cliffwater LLC boosted its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 736,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,144,000 after purchasing an additional 184,341 shares during the period. Finally, Gillson Capital LP grew its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 229,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 100,243 shares in the last quarter. 55.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TSLX. ValuEngine cut Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James upgraded Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Sixth Street Specialty Lending currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock opened at $21.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.60. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.25 and a 52-week high of $23.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $71.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.11 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 40.58% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.80%. This is an increase from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.54%.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

