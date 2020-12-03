Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,876 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 777 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $2,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSD. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 82.1% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,923 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 9,431 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 660,038 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,129,000 after purchasing an additional 121,626 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 334,792 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,528,000 after purchasing an additional 124,750 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,001 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,381,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Karen Winifred Colonias sold 4,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.82, for a total transaction of $472,871.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,811,623.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James S. Andrasick sold 1,000 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.28, for a total value of $99,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,542.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,303 shares of company stock worth $796,986 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

SSD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE:SSD opened at $90.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.63. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.02 and a 12 month high of $104.33.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $364.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.40 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 13.71%. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 6th. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.87%.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

