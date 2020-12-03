Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SHAK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Shake Shack from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shake Shack from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Shake Shack from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.05.

Shares of SHAK opened at $82.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -392.19 and a beta of 1.71. Shake Shack has a 1-year low of $30.01 and a 1-year high of $86.99.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.10. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $130.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Shake Shack will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total transaction of $1,765,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,364 shares in the company, valued at $96,339.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Randall J. Garutti sold 75,000 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.37, for a total value of $5,952,750.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 404,627 shares of company stock valued at $28,493,056. Insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Shake Shack by 12.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,023,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Shake Shack by 21.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 376,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,251,000 after acquiring an additional 71,746 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Shake Shack in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,461,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

