SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Stock Position in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 74.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 108,469 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Urban Edge Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 10,526 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Urban Edge Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Urban Edge Properties during the third quarter valued at $260,000. Institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Urban Edge Properties alerts:

UE stock opened at $13.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 12.62 and a quick ratio of 12.62. Urban Edge Properties has a 1-year low of $6.98 and a 1-year high of $20.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.46.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.27). Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 38.87% and a return on equity of 13.51%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Urban Edge Properties will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UE shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Urban Edge Properties in a research report on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $9.20 to $9.80 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.14.

Urban Edge Properties Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Further Reading: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE).

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Edge Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Edge Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.