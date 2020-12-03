SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Stock Position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,163 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 20,480 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in TopBuild during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO John S. Peterson sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.44, for a total transaction of $501,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven P. Raia sold 1,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.53, for a total value of $210,250.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BLD opened at $166.28 on Thursday. TopBuild Corp. has a twelve month low of $54.83 and a twelve month high of $191.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $173.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 1.61.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The construction company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $697.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.39 million. TopBuild had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BLD. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on TopBuild from $149.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of TopBuild from $207.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, shower enclosures, closet shelving, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

