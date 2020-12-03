SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Stock Position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 44.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,383 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Syneos Health during the second quarter worth $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Syneos Health by 91.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Syneos Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Syneos Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $148,000.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SYNH opened at $62.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.29. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.02 and a 52-week high of $74.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.08 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.25. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Syneos Health from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Syneos Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet raised Syneos Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Syneos Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Syneos Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

In related news, major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 3,766,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total value of $223,189,812.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total value of $43,378.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,773,813 shares of company stock worth $223,685,310 over the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Syneos Health Profile

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

Further Reading: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH).

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.