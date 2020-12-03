SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,921 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1,785.7% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 823.9% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SFM shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.20.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, Director Joe Fortunato acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.80 per share, with a total value of $244,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SFM opened at $20.72 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.98. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.12.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.17. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 34.45% and a net margin of 3.56%. Research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, vitamins and supplements, dairy and dairy alternatives, bulk items, baked goods, frozen foods, natural health and body care, beer and wine, and household items.

