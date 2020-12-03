SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 47.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,690 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,169 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARW. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 78.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,410,000 after acquiring an additional 79,494 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Arrow Electronics by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 6,113 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 6,234 shares during the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ARW. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised Arrow Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.88.

In related news, Director Gail Hamilton sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.86, for a total transaction of $201,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,973.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Sean J. Kerins sold 4,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total transaction of $385,523.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,502,722.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 27,074 shares of company stock worth $2,300,433 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ARW stock opened at $93.65 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.93. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.25 and a 1 year high of $94.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.55.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.42. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 1.67%. The business had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

