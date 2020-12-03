SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,210 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in The Middleby were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 459.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,791,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292,381 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in The Middleby by 229.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 754,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,575,000 after buying an additional 525,790 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in The Middleby by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,955,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,374,000 after buying an additional 520,684 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of The Middleby during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,838,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Middleby by 2,179.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 171,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,536,000 after acquiring an additional 163,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MIDD opened at $137.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The Middleby Co. has a 52 week low of $41.73 and a 52 week high of $149.39.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.32. The Middleby had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The company had revenue of $634.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Middleby Co. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MIDD. CL King lowered shares of The Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on The Middleby from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on The Middleby from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of The Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.20.

About The Middleby

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, and home and professional craft brewing equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

