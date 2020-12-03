SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Position in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,821 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Focus Financial Partners were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FOCS. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the third quarter worth $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Focus Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $176,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Focus Financial Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Focus Financial Partners during the second quarter worth $234,000. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, General Counsel John Russell Mcgranahan sold 107,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $3,327,939.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 108,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,358,989. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ruediger Adolf sold 561,185 shares of Focus Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $17,424,794.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 561,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,424,794.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,293,876 shares of company stock valued at $40,174,850 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Focus Financial Partners stock opened at $39.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 166.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.17 and a 52 week high of $41.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.54.

FOCS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine cut Focus Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Focus Financial Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.64.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services; recommends financial products through commissions; and sells investment or insurance products.

