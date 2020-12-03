SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 62.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,183 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 152.3% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 4,650.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter valued at $148,000. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

In other news, Director James C. Moyer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.03, for a total value of $3,720,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 279,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,276,763.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.33, for a total value of $978,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,048 shares in the company, valued at $341,993.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,474 shares of company stock valued at $13,649,959. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MPWR stock opened at $320.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $318.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.45. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.12 and a fifty-two week high of $358.68.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $259.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.12 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on MPWR shares. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Truist raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $277.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $270.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Monolithic Power Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.70.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

Featured Story: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.