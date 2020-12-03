SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 9,637 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,637 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,134,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,432,000 after purchasing an additional 7,469,357 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 41.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,692,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,478,000 after buying an additional 6,954,136 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Pinterest during the second quarter valued at $88,499,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,948,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Pinterest by 63.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,059,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360,727 shares during the period. 54.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PINS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $47.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Pinterest from $44.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.32.

In related news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 1,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total value of $84,536.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 16,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $1,144,498.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,560,898 shares of company stock worth $208,903,470 in the last three months.

NYSE PINS opened at $68.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $42.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.79 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.64 and its 200-day moving average is $37.02. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $71.10.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $442.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.71 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a negative net margin of 32.88%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

