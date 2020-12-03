SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 95,967 Shares of Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) by 49.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,967 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Select Energy Services worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Select Energy Services in the second quarter worth about $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 518.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 11,454 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Select Energy Services during the second quarter worth $60,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Select Energy Services during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Select Energy Services by 21.6% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WTTR opened at $4.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.79 and its 200 day moving average is $4.55. Select Energy Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.22 and a fifty-two week high of $9.68.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $101.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.89 million. Select Energy Services had a negative net margin of 30.21% and a positive return on equity of 0.78%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Select Energy Services, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WTTR shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Select Energy Services from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Select Energy Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Select Energy Services from $5.30 to $4.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised Select Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.43.

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

