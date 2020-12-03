SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 8,385 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,522 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 8,385 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 188.9% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 75.0% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 50.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Chansoo Joung purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.32 per share, with a total value of $706,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,422,689.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James cut their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Magellan Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.11.

Shares of NYSE:MMP opened at $42.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.97. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $65.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.21.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $598.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.15 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 37.91%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th were given a dividend of $1.028 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.77%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 86.34%.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

