SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 8,178 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 54.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,178 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 185.3% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 52.1% in the second quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PSX. Mizuho reduced their target price on Phillips 66 from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $73.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.18.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $64.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $40.04 and a one year high of $114.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.53.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.79. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 8.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

