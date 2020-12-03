SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 6,840 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 75.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,272 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,840 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 1.8% during the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,316 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its position in STERIS by 2.2% during the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in STERIS by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its stake in STERIS by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 1,675 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 209 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on STE shares. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of STERIS from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Stephens boosted their target price on STERIS from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on STERIS from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.50.

In related news, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 2,000 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total value of $334,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 4,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.42, for a total value of $825,690.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,928,047.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,162 shares of company stock worth $6,268,703. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STE stock opened at $192.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.08 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.71. STERIS plc has a 1-year low of $105.69 and a 1-year high of $196.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $187.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.28.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $756.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.54 million. STERIS had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 13.69%. STERIS’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.37%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

