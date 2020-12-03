SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 5,078 Shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 53.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,422 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,078 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in ESCO Technologies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 1.8% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,346 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 6.1% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 307,783 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $24,795,000 after acquiring an additional 17,675 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in ESCO Technologies by 2.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 58,246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,584 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

Separately, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ESCO Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

ESE opened at $98.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 1.01. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.64 and a 12 month high of $107.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.75.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $208.03 million during the quarter. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 7.73%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.59%.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial users worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Filtration/Fluid Flow (Filtration), RF Shielding and Test (Test), Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.