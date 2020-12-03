SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 4,392 Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,392 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GPI. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 183.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the third quarter worth $277,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the third quarter worth $762,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 226.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 142,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,571,000 after purchasing an additional 98,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GPI. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine cut Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Group 1 Automotive in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.25.

Shares of Group 1 Automotive stock opened at $125.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.48. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.25 and a 12-month high of $136.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $6.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.41. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 17.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.98%.

In other news, SVP Frank Grese sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.07, for a total transaction of $332,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total transaction of $120,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,051 shares of company stock worth $1,033,722. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.