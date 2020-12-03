SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 36,594 Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 86.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 36,594 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Compass Minerals International by 34.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 6,814 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 31.3% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Compass Minerals International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet cut Compass Minerals International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

NYSE CMP opened at $63.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.58. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.39 and a twelve month high of $66.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.65 and its 200 day moving average is $55.80.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.51). Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The firm had revenue of $282.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is 150.00%.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America.

