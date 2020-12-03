SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 291,888 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 91.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 291,888 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 64,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 5.3% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 20,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the period. 89.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SBRA opened at $17.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $5.55 and a one year high of $22.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.25 and a 200 day moving average of $14.72.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 3.78%. Analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.52%.

SBRA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. TheStreet raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Mizuho raised their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.11.

As of June 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 427 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 290 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 65 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 25 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), five preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 159 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

