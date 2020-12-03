SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 2,801 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,801 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $324,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 240,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,024,000 after acquiring an additional 7,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. CSFB cut their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $200.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.08.

Shares of AMP stock opened at $193.44 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $175.45 and a 200-day moving average of $157.75. The stock has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.76. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.01 and a 52-week high of $193.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.79%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th were issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 25.84%.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 29th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 12.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.66, for a total value of $214,695.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,649.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 10,927 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.73, for a total transaction of $1,832,785.71. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,748,964.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,317 shares of company stock valued at $7,333,452 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

