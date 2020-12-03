SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 23,822 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 93.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,692 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 23,822 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter worth $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 183 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DECK opened at $269.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.84. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1-year low of $78.70 and a 1-year high of $285.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $256.49 and a 200-day moving average of $215.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $623.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.22 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 14.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DECK shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $240.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $260.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $240.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $250.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Deckers Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.78.

In related news, insider Andrea O’donnell sold 4,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.13, for a total transaction of $1,086,137.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,142,891.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 34,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.36, for a total value of $9,238,451.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,794,204.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,617 shares of company stock valued at $15,185,641 in the last three months. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

