SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 2,183 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 62.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,183 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MPWR. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 40,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 232,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,034,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,552,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 490,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,159,000 after acquiring an additional 25,008 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $320.83 on Thursday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.12 and a 1 year high of $358.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.52, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $318.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.45.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $259.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.12 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 19.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

MPWR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Truist raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $277.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $275.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $270.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.70.

In related news, VP Saria Tseng sold 6,495 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.48, for a total transaction of $2,062,032.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 254,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,845,647.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,420 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.57, for a total transaction of $439,589.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,142,827.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,474 shares of company stock valued at $13,649,959. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

