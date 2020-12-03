SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 20,480 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 90.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,163 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 20,480 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in TopBuild during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in TopBuild during the third quarter worth $53,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in TopBuild by 16.9% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in TopBuild in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLD stock opened at $166.28 on Thursday. TopBuild Corp. has a 1-year low of $54.83 and a 1-year high of $191.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $173.87 and a 200-day moving average of $146.70.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The construction company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $697.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.39 million. TopBuild had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TopBuild news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 1,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.53, for a total value of $210,250.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John S. Peterson sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.44, for a total value of $501,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BLD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on TopBuild from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $160.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark downgraded shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on TopBuild from $149.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, shower enclosures, closet shelving, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

