SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 19,906 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,632 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,906 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 35.8% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in First Republic Bank in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 625.7% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 508 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 269.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FRC shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on First Republic Bank from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.12.

Shares of NYSE FRC opened at $131.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $129.65 and a 200 day moving average of $115.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $70.06 and a one year high of $142.14.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.23. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.38%.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

