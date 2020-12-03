SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 19,906 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 84.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,632 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,906 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FRC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,020,363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $320,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,879 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,020,170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,496,000 after acquiring an additional 496,315 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,686,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $284,778,000 after acquiring an additional 307,383 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,444,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,248,183,000 after acquiring an additional 306,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 65.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 772,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,601,000 after purchasing an additional 305,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on First Republic Bank in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $116.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on First Republic Bank from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.12.

Shares of First Republic Bank stock opened at $131.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $129.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.15. The firm has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.13. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $70.06 and a 12 month high of $142.14.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.23. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 28th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 15.38%.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

