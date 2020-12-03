SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 1,912 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 48.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,912 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 89.9% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 418.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.07% of the company’s stock.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

IPGP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $166.00 to $192.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub upgraded IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.43.

In other news, CEO Valentin P. Gapontsev sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.90, for a total transaction of $5,097,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,937,587. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director John R. Peeler sold 4,000 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total value of $715,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,411.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,297 shares of company stock worth $13,143,975. 34.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ IPGP opened at $207.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.43 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 10.09, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1-year low of $98.04 and a 1-year high of $214.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $196.78 and its 200 day moving average is $171.91.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $318.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.00 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP).

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.