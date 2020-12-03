SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 1,912 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 48.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,912 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 418.9% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in IPG Photonics during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in IPG Photonics during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 60.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPGP opened at $207.69 on Thursday. IPG Photonics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.04 and a fifty-two week high of $214.61. The firm has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.43 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $196.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a current ratio of 10.09.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.23). IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $318.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. IPG Photonics’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IPGP shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Northcoast Research upgraded IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $166.00 to $192.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.43.

In other news, CEO Valentin P. Gapontsev sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.90, for a total value of $5,097,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 377,330 shares in the company, valued at $76,937,587. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Valentin P. Gapontsev sold 18,829 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.20, for a total transaction of $3,788,394.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,330 shares in the company, valued at $75,918,796. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,297 shares of company stock valued at $13,143,975. 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

