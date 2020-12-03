SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 17,326 Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) by 58.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,326 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Canada Goose were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOS. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 1,883.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,263,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,257,000 after buying an additional 8,796,803 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Canada Goose by 11.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 298,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,911,000 after acquiring an additional 31,325 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Canada Goose by 7.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 104,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 7,114 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Canada Goose by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 132,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after acquiring an additional 17,200 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 250.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 53,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 38,149 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

Shares of NYSE GOOS opened at $32.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.19 and a 200-day moving average of $27.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.02, a PEG ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.92. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.94 and a 12 month high of $40.79.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $194.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.87 million. Canada Goose had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Canada Goose in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. 140166 restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.43.

Canada Goose Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.