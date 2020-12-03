SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 171,279 Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 91.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171,279 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 26.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new position in Patterson Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Patterson Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 3,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $78,023.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PDCO shares. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Patterson Companies from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on Patterson Companies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Patterson Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Patterson Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.56.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCO opened at $31.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.68. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.93 and a 12 month high of $32.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.02 and a 200-day moving average of $24.38.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.25. Patterson Companies had a positive return on equity of 13.30% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Patterson Companies Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

