SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 14,661 Shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 75.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,661 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Overstock.com were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSTK. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Overstock.com by 166.7% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. 61.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Overstock.com alerts:

In other Overstock.com news, insider Carter Paul Lee sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,289,025. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Eric Glen Nickle sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total transaction of $34,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,187.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,800 shares of company stock worth $873,079. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OSTK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Overstock.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Overstock.com from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Overstock.com from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Friday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Overstock.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.33.

NASDAQ:OSTK opened at $62.25 on Thursday. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $128.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.75 and a beta of 4.43.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.73. The company had revenue of $731.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.58 million. Overstock.com had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 21.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 110.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.89) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Overstock.com, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th.

Overstock.com Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; and Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

See Also: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.