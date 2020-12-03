SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 13,158 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,158 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,376,000 after buying an additional 150,763 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 2.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 332.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 698,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,025,000 after acquiring an additional 536,775 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 1,996.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 9,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 23.0% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 6,675 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:BOOT opened at $42.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.26, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 3.04. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.03 and a 52-week high of $48.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $184.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.22 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 10.57%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boot Barn news, Director Greg Bettinelli sold 2,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total value of $109,751.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Hazen sold 752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $31,772.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. 140166 upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Craig Hallum cut Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Boot Barn from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.46.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

