SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 13,153 Shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) by 56.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,153 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SP Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the third quarter worth $413,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,118,000. X Square Capital LLC boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 43,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 19,385 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $339,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000.

NYSEARCA:FAS opened at $54.95 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.90. Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares has a 52 week low of $14.25 and a 52 week high of $108.13.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

