SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 1,152 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 749 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 14.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,306,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,041,218,000 after purchasing an additional 292,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,622,229 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $836,193,000 after purchasing an additional 39,908 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $368,340,000 after buying an additional 84,608 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,448,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 107.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 233,102 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $105,244,000 after buying an additional 120,850 shares during the last quarter. 60.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BIO. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $625.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $666.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd.

Shares of BIO stock opened at $549.60 on Thursday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $309.38 and a one year high of $648.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $575.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $514.10. The stock has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.92 and a beta of 0.83.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $1.15. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 147.91% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $647.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Annette Tumolo sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $640.72, for a total value of $768,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,911.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

