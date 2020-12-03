SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 108,469 Shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 74.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 108,469 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 2.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 67,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 176,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 2,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 1.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 344,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after buying an additional 3,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UE shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Urban Edge Properties in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. TheStreet cut Urban Edge Properties from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Urban Edge Properties from $9.20 to $9.80 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Urban Edge Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.14.

Shares of Urban Edge Properties stock opened at $13.61 on Thursday. Urban Edge Properties has a 1 year low of $6.98 and a 1 year high of $20.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 12.62 and a quick ratio of 12.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.86.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.27). Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 38.87% and a return on equity of 13.51%. On average, equities analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Urban Edge Properties Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

