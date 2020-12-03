SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 10,211 Shares of Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,211 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Regal Beloit were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Regal Beloit during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Regal Beloit by 369.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Regal Beloit during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Regal Beloit during the second quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regal Beloit in the 2nd quarter worth $175,000. 97.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Regal Beloit from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on Regal Beloit from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Regal Beloit from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.14.

In other news, VP John Avampato sold 420 shares of Regal Beloit stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total transaction of $50,177.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,333.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Regal Beloit stock opened at $118.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.39. Regal Beloit Co. has a 1-year low of $51.99 and a 1-year high of $124.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.93 and its 200 day moving average is $95.35.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.49. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $758.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.90 million. Research analysts anticipate that Regal Beloit Co. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Regal Beloit’s payout ratio is 21.86%.

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

